1st snow day for Ky. schools means snow fun, commuters battle slick roads

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The first snow day of the year proved to be a headache for some, and a day of fun for others.

Most Kentuckiana school districts had their first snow day of the year, and the majority of Kentuckiana morning commute drivers experienced some sort of issue.

From snowmen in the front yard to sledding in Cherokee Park, the school kids who had the day off enjoyed it the best way they know how.

"The walk up is brutal but it's totally worth it," one sledder said.

"No school. You just go out and enjoy the snow with your friends," another told WHAS11.

The cold temperatures did not go unnoticed, as Eden Razor pointed out, "The temperature is freezing cold."

But the cold temps did not slow anyone down.

While the snow proved fun for the kids, not all in the area shared the enjoyable experience.

Paula Dubourg said, "They tell you on the news, slow down when it's snowing or rain, people don't do it. They don't listen."

Dubourg said she sees accidents on the road in front of her business all of the time.

"Everybody speeds up and down this road," she said.

But the accident she saw Thursday was a little different than most.

It involved a city snow plow and a hearse. Those on scene said black ice got the best of the snow plow and the hearse was its victim.

Dubourg said, "They had a really bad wreck."

That accident was one of dozens on Louisville Metro roads Thursday.



"Very slippery. Very slippery", driver Piper Razor said.

Most accidents happened during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe reported 121 traffic accidents between 6 and 10 a.m., compared to 25 on a regular day. After 10 a.m. there were about 15 more.

Luckily no one was seriously hurt.

Crews will continue treating roads throughout the night.

School officials report they will be monitoring conditions before making a decision Friday morning.

As for the kids, when it comes to snow days, they say, "the more the merrier."