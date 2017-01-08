Hat-wearing llama becomes calendar star

(Photo: Ramsey Family)

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Boyle County family has created a calendar dedicated to its hat-wearing llama.



Fizzy Ramsey tells The Advocate-Messenger that the inspiration for the calendar came after a sombrero was put on Wayne the llama for her younger brother's wedding on the family farm.



Instead of tossing the hat off his head, Wayne tolerated it. That started a chain of other hats, along with photos and requests from others to buy the photos.



Ramsey says the calendar has Wayne wearing a different hat for each month. He's also wearing gold beads for Mardi Gras in February, and a green mustache and bowtie for St. Patrick's Day in March.



Ramsey is board president of the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society. She says proceeds from the 2017 "Party On Wayne" calendar will benefit the humane society chapter.

