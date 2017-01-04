Hardware stores, shoppers prepare for first snowfall of season

Ice Melt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- At Brownsboro Hardware and Paint, owner Jim Lehrer is overjoyed with Thursday's expected snowfall. His customers are also taking notice.

"We've had good activity today. A lot of people calling, making sure we have all the products in stock," Lehrer told WHAS11.

It isn't Doug Johnson's first winter in Louisville. "Came to buy some ice melt," he said.

Johnson is a 30-year veteran of Kentuckiana's cold weather. Aside from taking precautions at his home, he's also warning drivers to not overdue it.

"Fifteen to 20 miles an hour is plenty fast when it's really, really bad," Johnson said.

Leigh Kayrouz's 8-year-old daughter is the weather fanatic in her family. "She's got the little weather app on her iPad, paying attention to what's going on and I guess hoping for another day off," she said with a smile.

As her daughter watches the weather, Kayrouz is keeping an eye on her school's decision. Like many parents, she's hoping to not have to do any last minute planning.

"If they can call it earlier, that way it gives us time to prepare," she said.

Lehrer said he's planning for an eventful winter and his shelves are stocked with hundreds of important supplies. "We've got over 600 of the sleds and we've got 400 snow shovels."

Most road crews will begin monitoring for the potential of snow starting at 5am Thursday. WHAS11 will have the latest weather conditions beginning at 4:30am on GMK.