Hardin County Schools back in class today

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
Pigs loose on interstate after semi overturns
-
Family wants St. Stephens plot probed before burial of granddaughter
-
Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in NC
-
First Kentuckiana Idol Winner, Chanson Calhoun's journey
-
Officer suspended in Wicker shooting case
-
Trump: N. Korea faces 'fire and fury' if threat persists
-
Reward offered for information in Tommy Ballard's death
-
Louisville native Johnny Edwards is a real legend
-
Officials warn of dangers of hand sanitizer
More Stories
-
Kentuckiana Idol overcomes adversity and pursues dreamAug. 9, 2017, 11:38 p.m.
-
Family wants St. Stephens plot probed before burial…Aug. 9, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
Tommy Ballard's brothers offer reward in his shooting deathAug. 9, 2017, 11:02 p.m.