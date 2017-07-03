Central Hardin principal plans memorial for students killed in crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – One community is mourning the loss of three young people, including two Central Hardin High School students after a deadly weekend crash. The three were killed on the Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County, not far from exit 21.

"Just a young driver out on the road, who made an error in judgment while driving and just in a blink of an eye you're dealing with a tragedy like this,” Central Hardin High School Principal, Tim Isaacs said.

Isaacs said he got the call Sunday morning, learning two of his students had died in a crash overnight Saturday. Seventeen-year-old Hugo Guerrero and 16-year-old Rylee Razon were the two students in the car.

Isaacs said, "It’s been a rough year for us, we've actually lost another student to a car accident earlier in the year so to lose three in basically the same year is a struggle."

Police said Guerrero was driving on Bluegrass Parkway when he lost control- skidding across the highway and then smashing into this rock wall.

Razon and Guerrero died at the scene.

A third passenger, Guerrero’s 22-year-old brother, was airlifted to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"To lose not only our student but an older brother. I know they're both struggling at this time, your first thoughts are for them, and what they're going through,” Isaacs said.

The grieving process is only just beginning for the school and the community. But Isaacs said there is already a plan in place to honor the students, one they will see come to fruition Fall of 2017.

"We're having a memorial stone made that will be installed this fall when renovations are done up front that will recognize all of the students we've lost over the years while they were students here”, Isaacs said, "It’s one of those things that you hope you never have to add another name to, but unfortunately we're going to have three total this year."

The school lost another student in March, making this the third death they’ve faced this year.

"You just remember their smiles,” Isaacs said.

School officials plan to dedicate the memorial at the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year. Counselors will also be available at that time, should students need the help.

© 2017 WHAS-TV