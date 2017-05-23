Hand in Hand moves to Portland neighborhood (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hand in Hand Ministries is moving their international office from Buechel to the Portland neighborhood.



As of right now, the ministry only provides services internationally and in Appalachia. It will now begin working in the Louisville community as well.

The group will offer need-based charity work like home repair and school mentoring in Kentuckiana.

For more information on Hand in Hand Ministries, visit www.myhandinhand.org/.

