Halfway House for women holds open house in New Albany

BreakAway in New Albany (Photo: WHAS11)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- From the road, it looks like just another house along Spring Street in New Albany, Indiana, but behind those walls, there's a chance at a new life.



“It's just great to have a place near home,” said Angela Nelson.



Nelson is one of six women who will move in at the start of November to the halfway house appropriately named BreakAway.



These women are hoping it will help them break away from their addictions.



“It's real hard, I know the streets, everywhere you turn, everywhere you go, ODs, there heroin and meth has got to go,” said Nelson.



Lisa Livingston is one of the women behind BreakAway.



“It's a dream come true. “I'm still in shock over it because a year ago, it was just like I'm going to open a halfway house, I'm going to help some women, I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Livingston.



It opened its doors to the public, so people could get to know their new neighbors, but the tone was different months ago. Some neighbors did not want recovering addicts across the street from them.

Now that's in the past. The new residents could get acquainted with each other before move-in day.



“I'm actually just kind of meeting them now,” said Sabrina Elkin, another new resident.



For now, BreakAway will be the home to six women in recovery, but eventually it will house 14. With a waiting list 100 names long, Livingston told WHAS 11 News that BreakAway cannot wait to get started helping women in recovery.

