Half of alleged national spice distribution ring arrested in Lou.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Three of the six defendants federal investigators allege are members of a national drug trafficking organization are expected to face a judge Friday morning, WHAS 11 News has learned.

On May 23, federal prosecutors in New York announced the unsealing of the indictment charging the six with distributing synthetic cannabinoids. After the indictment was unsealed, search warrants were executed in Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin and Kentuckiana, a press release said.

Drug Enforcement Agency investigators arrested Nehad Thaher, Shadi Shuabi and Mathem al Aboudi in Louisville. Also named in the indictment as co-conspirators are Hikmat Hamed, Mohammed Abelelah al Barbarawi and Hatem K. Elhaj.

Around October 2016, according to the indictment, Hamed shipped from Kentucky to New York packets of leaves treated with an illegal substance in packets with inaccurate descriptions of the contents and misleadingly labeled as 'potpourri product'.

The indictment accused Shuabi of trying to ship the same kinds of packets to Illinois from Kentucky on April 6, 2017.

“Trafficking of synthetic cannabinoids – sometimes called K2 or Spice – is on the rise and posing a serious threat to public health and safety. Packaged attractively to appeal to teenagers and young adults, synthetic cannabinoids are in reality a toxic cocktail that can be very dangerous to consume," Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said," As alleged, thanks to our partners at the DEA, a sprawling operation of alleged traffickers has been dismantled.”

Court records show Thaher, Shuabi and al Aboudi were scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay Friday morning for a detention hearing.

