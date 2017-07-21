Habitat for Humanity spreads the love to local neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - There may be no perfect fix for every issue that comes up in a neighborhood in need, but Habitat for Humanity is working to be part of the solution. More than 100 volunteers spent their Friday cleaning up parks and streets and doing home repairs in West Louisville.

When you think about Habitat for Humanity, you might associate that with building homes from the ground up, but a big part of the nonprofit's mission is also home repair. That's exactly what happened in several homes in the California neighborhood Friday, building on an already very solid foundation and giving it the facelift it deserves.

We all know the saying home is where the heart is. In the California neighborhood, there's plenty of it.



"It's your neighborhood and you can make it what you want it to be,” Habitat for Humanity Metro Louisville CEO Rob Locke said.



That's the core belief of Habitat for Humanity's Love Your Neighborhood campaign. This is its mission.



"Not only do the homes have a good solid foundation, the people are a good solid foundation. So, helping folks who have been rocks in their neighborhood continue to be rocks in the neighborhood,” Locke said. “We feel like we’re preventing vacant and abandoned property. We’re trying to get to it at the root and help that family to stay and to thrive and consequently, the neighborhood as well.”

That includes several ladies on St. Catherine Street.



"Oh, it's a wonderful thing. I feel very blessed, very blessed,” homeowner Cheryl Small said. "To know that there's people out here who are volunteering, it just warms my heart. It really does."

"They're going to add some beauty to the beauty we already put here,” Latonia Lane said.



Both Small and Lane have lived in the neighborhood for the better part of two decades.



"It's home. We raised our children here. We raised our grandchildren here,” Lane said.



Both homes are still standing strong, just in need of a little love.



"It's awesome that somebody wants to come together and help us,” Lane said.

A new fence was put up to frame the yard. Some gutters got installed to keep the foundation firm, and a few rounds of power-washing happened to take off the stains of struggle and give way to a fresh start.



"At the end of the day, I love my home, and I just love it more,” Lane said.



Friday’s beautification project is just one of 15 different endeavors Habitat for Humanity has planned for West Louisville neighborhoods this year. The organization is also planning on completing its 500th house in the Louisville area next year.

