Habitat for Humanity, Google Fiber team up to build home for Portland family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Habitat for Humanity and Google Fiber teamed up to provide a new home for a family in the Portland neighborhood.



Over the next four days, crews will take a vacant lot and add a fully framed house with walls, a roof and windows.

Google Fiber, which is installing superfast broadband Internet service in Portland, has donated $45,000 to Habitat along with volunteers to help Airrika Murphy and her family build their new home.

"I really do appreciate everyone being here. It just lets me know that the world can come together for positive things. All this negative stuff that we hear, if you look around, everyone is different, different race, different ethnicities, everybody's different so everybody coming together it's really amazing. I really do appreciate everything that they're doing,” Murphy said.



Airrika and her three children will be able to move into their new home in about 12 weeks.

