Guest information copied in data security breach at Galt House

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) –The Galt House Hotel says there was a data security breach pertaining to their payment card system recently.

The hotel determined, on July 26, malware had been installed on our payment card processing system that copied some guests’ payment card data. The information included cardholder names, payment card account numbers, card expiration dates, and verification codes.

The Galt House Hotel says the period of the breach is from December 21, 2016, to April 11, 2017.

The Galt House says the hotel has resolved the issue and continues to work with a computer forensics firm to strengthen the hotel’s security systems and prevent a breach in the future. They are also working to notify the banks affected by the breach.

The hotel says if you believe you are a victim of this breach to immediately contact the Federal Trade Commission and/or the Attorney General’s office in your state and contact your local law enforcement authorities and file a police report. Contact information for the Federal Trade Commission is as follows:

Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Response Center, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20580, 1-877-IDTHEFT (438-4338), www.ftc.gov/idtheft



