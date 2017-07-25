Groups push for more nonstop flights at Louisville Int'l Airport

Airport (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A group of business, community, and government leaders has launched an effort to expand nonstop air service to Louisville International Airport starting with Los Angeles and Boston.



The Louisville Regional Airlift Development Inc. says Louisville is the largest city in the east with no non-stop flight to the West Coast. They estimate more than 500-thousand passengers drive to Cincinnati or Nashville for better flight options each year. They plan to work with the airport authority to get more aggressive about competing for new nonstop service.



Right now, the airport offers nonstop flights to 28 destinations.

