Group works to revitalize shotgun houses in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A new organization is working to revitalize abandoned spaces here in Louisville starting with a row of shotgun houses in Phoenix Hill.



Vital Sites will be renovating five 1890's era shotgun houses on E. Broadway near Baxter Avenue in Phoenix Hill. The homes were donated to the group by the former owner of Phoenix Hill Tavern, a site that is also undergoing its own transformation. Vital Sites founder Valle Jones calls it a beneficial mix of old and new.

"The old enhances the sense of authenticity and uniqueness and 'we are based in Louisville-ness.’ The new brings density and diverse uses that are hallmarks of dynamic urban redevelopment,” Valle Jones said.



Vital Sites was developed with the help of the Preservation Green Lab of the National Trust for Historic Preservation which has used Louisville as an urban laboratory for the past three years.

© 2017 WHAS-TV