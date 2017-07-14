Group uses theater to rally for air quality in Rubbertown

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Costumes and props. A small theater production in the middle of Downtown Louisville. But a short skit came with a message.

“We are fighting for the lives and the health of our families,” said Eboni Cochran, who lives in Rubbertown.

American Synthetic Rubber is a company located in Rubbertown. They've applied for a change in their permit that would allow for an increase in their toxic emissions.

“It's really disheartening to the local residents that there's a lack of care,” said Donovan Taylor, who is a Rubbertown resident.

The company says they've done all they can do to keep their emissions low and they still can't meet the current standards. And next week, the Louisville Air Quality Board will decide whether or not to keep the current strict regulations.

“This is a basic human right. It should not be something we have to beg the city and beg the government to give us,” said Councilwoman Jessica Green, District 1.

So for this group, they'll use whatever it takes--even theater--to have their voices heard.

At the last meeting, the company said they have invested in the best technology to try to keep their emissions down. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Auditorium on South 4th Street.





