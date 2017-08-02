Group pushes to change sex education at JCPS

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There is a new push for change in how sex education is covered in Jefferson County Public Schools.
A group called Louisville Sex Education gathered before the JCPS board meeting on Tuesday night.
The group says it wants sex education to cover healthy relationships, sexual violence, consent, self-esteem, LGBTQ health and identity, as well as domestic violence.
Right now, schools are only required to provide age appropriate instruction on pregnancy prevention and HIV AIDS prevention.
There were a host of speakers at the event including some school board members, teachers, and students.
