Group pushes to change sex education at JCPS

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There is a new push for change in how sex education is covered in Jefferson County Public Schools.

A group called Louisville Sex Education gathered before the JCPS board meeting on Tuesday night.

The group says it wants sex education to cover healthy relationships, sexual violence, consent, self-esteem, LGBTQ health and identity, as well as domestic violence.

Right now, schools are only required to provide age appropriate instruction on pregnancy prevention and HIV AIDS prevention.

There were a host of speakers at the event including some school board members, teachers, and students.

© 2017 WHAS-TV