Group prepares crucial medical supply shipment to Haiti

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A hospital in Haiti is getting some critical medical supplies after a generous donation from a local group.

The Women’s Global Cancer Alliance has loaded a huge container that is going to a new children’s hospital that just opened in the Caribbean country.

WGCA operates a free clinic in Haiti where women can be seen and treated for early stages of cervical cancer.

Dr. Robert Hilgers, or Dr. Bob, says the supplies are vital for the region.

“This gives them a really good start in terms of coming up with the best medical care that they can provide under their set of circumstances,” he said.

The container was loaded Tuesday for transport and should reach Haiti in August.

