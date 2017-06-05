WHAS
Group plans Frankfort rally to remove skin color from documents

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:31 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local organization is petitioning to transform the wording on all government forms.

God’s Lives Matter says it’s planning a July rally in Frankfort on the Capitol steps.

The group is pushing for legislation that would make Kentucky the first state to get rid of the use of skin color on state and federal documents.

Those with God's Lives Matters say making the change to state and federal documents would help to further humanize people.

The rally is scheduled to take place July 3 at 10 a.m. 

