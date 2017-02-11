Group plans delivery of 'Sanctuary City' petition signatures to mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local group supporting efforts in hopes of Louisville becoming a sanctuary city say they plan on delivering thousands of signatures on petitions calling for Mayor Greg Fischer to protect immigrants and refugees in the city.

Standing Up for Racial Justice – Louisville along with a coalition of groups led by Mijente Louisville, said they’ve been collecting the signatures for the past couple of weeks after President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration. The executive order was blocked on Feb. 9 by the United States Court of Appeals 9th Circuit.

The groups said it’s critical Mayor Fischer support polices protecting those in the Louisville community that may be separated from their family and neighbors after reports of raids by Immigration Customs Enforcement.

The groups plan on presenting the signatures to Mayor Fischer on Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

(© 2017 WHAS)