Group continues rally to remove Castleman statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The conversation continues to heat up surrounding a Confederate statue in the Cherokee Triangle.

Members of an organization called Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) walked around the Highlands neighborhood asking neighbors to sign a petition to remove the John B. Castleman Statue.

While several neighbors said they believe the statue should stay to preserve history, other neighbors agree it should come down.

“The statue should be in a museum and the full story should be told, so no one is wanting to eradicate history but we want the full true facts told, not a slanted, glorified view of someone who was not a good person,” Barbara Young.

The protestors then marched down to the Castleman statue with some climbing up the statue and wrapping a banner around it.

Several neighbors did come out in counter-protest with one ripping part of the banner off the horse.

Several LMPD officers were on scene but they say both sides were understanding and not confrontational.

WHAS11 News spoke with an officer and he said it isn't illegal to tape banners on the statue but their main concern was making sure people didn't climb it because that's a safety risk.

