Groundbreaking held for new Vietnam War memorial in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A special groundbreaking was held Monday for a new Vietnam War memorial in Jeffersontown.

A group of citizens are behind the monument “Tri An”, which means deep gratitude in Vietnamese.

They say it will pay homage to the sacrifices of American and South Vietnamese armed forces during the Vietnam War.

Those who have family who served in the war say it is important to never forget the sacrifices of our ancestors.

“It's important for those who served. It's important for those of us who are family members of those who served. We shall never forget your sacrifice and service. We shall never forget the over 1,000 still missing in action. The 14 Kentuckians who never came home. We shall never forget another generation of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Deputy Commissioner Heather French Henry, Kentucky Department of Affairs, said.

Henry’s father served in the Vietnam War.

Construction on the monument is expected to begin this fall.

