Grimes calls out Trump on 'alternative fact' of voter fraud

Alison Lundergan Grimes (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky secretary of state is speaking out in response to President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of ‘millions’ voting illegally during the November election.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes released a statement disputing President Trump’s “alternative facts.”

Four days ago, President Trump took the oath of office in an inauguration ceremony that signified the smooth transition of power in our country. That transition was borne of the democratic elections process – the best in the world – in which I have an unshakable faith. President Trump's assertion that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election is completely unsubstantiated. It's simply not true. Continual false claims regarding the integrity of our voting process should offend every voter of every political persuasion. There's no room for alternative facts or reality when it comes to our election administration.

President Trump has stood by those claims since former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office received a total of 216 calls to their Election Fraud Hotline on Election Day. Most of the calls involved procedural and legal questions. About a dozen involved possible fraud.

(© 2017 WHAS)