Greater Clark County Schools will be closed Monday

The Greater Clark County Schools will be closed tomorrow, January 9th, due to water damage to district IT and mechanical systems. At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7th, district officials discovered a break in the HVAC system at Jeffersonville High School which flooded several rooms, including the district’s main IT server room.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department responded due to the severity of the situation. District officials and personnel have worked the entire the weekend in an attempt to restore IT communications. It has been determined there’s a need for an additional day for equipment replacement and/or repair. Therefore, schools will be closed on Monday. Staff, students, and parents should plan to return to school on Tuesday, January 10th.

