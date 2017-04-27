Great Balloon Charity Race canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11) – The U.S. Bank Derby Festival Great Balloon Charity Race, scheduled to fly this morning from Bowman Field, has been canceled due to rain, high winds and wind shear, which create unfavorable flying conditions.

15 local celebrities and media personalities were set to compete in the race and try to win $1,000 for their charity of choice, donated by the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Foundation. While the race will not be rescheduled, a charity will still benefit from the event. The Festival’s Foundation will draw the name of the winning charity and a check will be presented on Saturday at the annual BalloonFest Awards Luncheon.

The U.S. Bank Derby Festival Great Balloon Glimmer is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. tonight at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront. 19 balloons will participate in the event on the North and South Great Lawn. The Glimmer will be preceded by live music at 7 p.m. from Appalatin on the Great Stage.

Other events on the U.S. Bank Great BalloonFest schedule include: the U.S. Bank Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race at 7 a.m. at Bowman Field on April 28; the U.S. Bank Great Balloon Glow at 9 p.m. Friday; and the U.S. Bank Great Balloon Race at 7 a.m. April 29.

Since the first Great Balloon Race was held in 1973, the Derby Festival’s balloon events have been considered among the best in the country by pilots from all around the world. BalloonFest attractions are annually among the most popular family-friendly events on the Derby Festival schedule.

