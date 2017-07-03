Grayson Co. crash kills teen, injures 2 others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say one teenager has died with two others injured following a crash in Grayson County Monday.

Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash in 10000 block of Grayson Springs Road just before 11 a.m.

According to their preliminary investigation, 19-year-old Jordan DeMichele lost control of his vehicle that was heading westbound on KY 1214, causing it to go off the right side of the roadway.

Deputies say the vehicle went through the fence and overturned twice before coming to a rest in a grassy area.

DeMichele and 19-year-old Robert Cole of Big Clifty were ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies attempted CPR on Coe but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, 18-year-old Camber Neff appeared was wearing her seatbelt and was not ejected.

DeMichele and Neff were transported to with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police say all three were former students at Grayson County High School.

