Grant to fund new East End library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new library is coming to northeast Louisville thanks to a grant.

The library will be located at 1 Bellevoir Circle, off North Hurstbourne Parkway near E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.

The library will receive $4.1 million over the next 20 years to help pay down the cost of the 40,000 square-foot building.

The construction project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2018 and will replace the branch located at Westport Middle School.

