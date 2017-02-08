Grant program seeks projects using recycled waste tires

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State environmental officials are accepting grant proposals for projects in Kentucky that promote use of recycled waste tires.



The Energy and Environment Cabinet says the grant has been used to fund crumb rubber mulch for landscaping projects in recent years. But the cabinet says it is encouraging applicants to expand the scope of potential projects for the current grant cycle.



In addition to landscaping mulch projects, the cabinet is seeking requests for walking trails, sidewalks or other surfaces, horse trailer or stall mats, tree wells or other products using recycled Kentucky tires.



Projects not eligible for grant funding include athletic field or playground applications.



Grant funding comes from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, an endowment established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly to receive fees collected from new tire sales.

