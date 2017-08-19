Grand Prix regatta comes to Louisville

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Grand Prix of Louisville and Regatta Festival is taking place this weekend on the Ohio River.

This is the inaugural Louisville Regatta Grand Prix and it's an event that has been 10 years in the making. Organizers say the race is something to be seen.

“These things will scream. And I’ll tell you what, if people miss it this weekend they are really going to miss out on a show,” said Jeff Doan, play-by-play announcer for the event.

The Grand Prix and Regatta continues through Sunday.



In addition to the racing there will also be a boat show, music and food.



Daily admission is $15 you can buy a weekend pass for $25.

