Grand Prix of Louisville & Regatta Festival

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Louisville woman injured in Charlottesville attack
-
Stores already restocking shelves in Hopkinsville eclipse zone
-
Verify: What are safe, alternative ways to view the eclipse?
-
What's next for Louisville monuments?
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Ben's Eclipse Forecast 8/18/17
-
Asian carp: From nuisance to delicacy
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
More Stories
-
Louisville woman injured during Charlottesville protestsAug 18, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
Truck driver in Ohio crash blacked out after heroinAug 19, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Grand Prix regatta comes to LouisvilleAug 19, 2017, 7:08 a.m.