Governor's event supports Marshall County

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's been three days since the Marshall County High school shooting.

Two 15-year-olds died and 18 were hurt.

On Friday, Governor Matt Bevin traveled to Benton, Ky., holding a special event in honor of those affected by the tragedy.

The event opened with a heartfelt prayer expressing the sadness this week has brought, but also the hope moving move forward and the efforts to stay strong as a community.

The speakers included faith leaders, the Kentucky State Police Commissioner, and Governor Bevin.

They all thanked the countless individuals affected by this tragedy including the first responders, students and staff, and the victims' families.

Every speaker thanked the community, the Commonwealth, and the country as a whole for their support during this unimaginable time. They also asked that that support continues far past these first few days following the shooting.

The state's leaders including Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton and Governor Bevin both requested everybody honor the victims by continuing to do good and not letting evil win out.

RELATED: Kentucky communities show they are Marshall Strong

"Choose to live your lives in a way that honors Preston and Bailey. Do good in their memory. Live well in their memory to honor them, Hampton said.

"We have seen evil and the face of evil as it has emerged and the acts that evil perpetrates in this community. I'll tell you what's better than evil. It's good, and in the end, God wins. That's a fact. I'll tell you what. I just encourage you to hang on strong,” Bevin said.

Governor Bevin added that he is incredibly proud of the community and the message they've sent to the world this week. He says there's been an overwhelming theme of both faith and forgiveness through all of the heartbreak.

RELATED: 2 dead, 18 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held

RELATED: Expert works in Kentuckiana schools to plan for an active shooter

RELATED: Lawmakers urge compassion and resources after Marshall school shooting

RELATED: School shootings: Child psychologist says how to start conversation with kids

RELATED: 5 Marshall Co. students airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital

RELATED: Emotions running high hours after devastating school shooting

RELATED: Students describe shooting scene at Marshall County High School

© 2018 WHAS-TV