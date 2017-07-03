Governor Bevin issues 10 pardons

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin on ABC's Nightline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin granted pardons to 10 Kentuckians previously convicted by the state’s justice system Monday.

Three of those convicted were Louisville residents – Robert Ashley, Jerry Crenshaw and Rory Crow.

Ashley was charged with manufacturing meth in 2004 and possession of controlled substances in 2005.

Crenshaw was charged back in 1993 for sexual misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, assault and criminal mischief.

Crow was charged with wanton endangerment back in 2003.

This pardon will help these Kentuckians erase their criminal records and obtain a second chance at jobs, housing and more.

