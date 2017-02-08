Gov. Matt Bevin calls JCPS an 'unmitigated disaster'

His "Fair Chance" Executive Order became law immediate upon signing Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. (Photo: WHAS11)

(THE COURIER-JOURNAL) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday blasted Jefferson County Public Schools for poor educational results in some of its schools, calling the state's largest school district an "unmitigated disaster."

Bevin, in a morning interview with conservative talk show host Leland Conway, said that "JCPS is a disaster in terms of the educational results. They have more failing schools than the entire rest of the state combined. It is an absolute, unmitigated disaster …"

He also took the JCPS board to task for passing a resolution on Tuesday that calls JCPS a safe haven for immigrant students and their families. Bevin said the resolution was illegal and "a smokescreen … a distraction from the fact the system is broken."

Bevin did say JCPS has some schools that "are gems, some of the finest schools – arguably the finest schools in the state." He said the district needs to focus on why some schools are so good, yet others have "failed generation after generation."

"These are the things that JCPS needs to focus on, not trying to skirt the law to win kudos from their liberal friends," Bevin said.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens responded to Bevin's comments, saying that "JCPS has many of the top schools in the state and it also has the challenges of educating students who come to school with a variety of social and emotional needs." She said the district is proud of its inclusive and diverse learning environments.

"The doors of our schools are always open, and JCPS welcomes a collaborative and constructive conversation with Gov. Bevin about how we can continue boosting student achievement, not only in this district, but throughout our commonwealth," Hargens said in a statement.

A JCPS spokeswoman said that Bevin has not visited any JCPS school since becoming governor.

Rob Mattheu, parent of a freshman at duPont Manual High and a frequent attendee at JCPS board meetings, said he was disgusted when he saw news reports of Bevin's comments Wednesday.

"We all agree (JCPS) could be better," Mattheu said. "But the way of fixing that is not just saying it's a disaster. ... You have to be a fair critic of what's going on and understand the challenges they face."

Mattheu said that he is tired of politicians and others "attacking JCPS with no real knowledge of the system." He noted that JCPS has to educate every child that comes to it, regardless of their background. Mattheu invited Bevin to come talk to parents and teachers in Jefferson County to get a clearer understanding of the challenges the district faces.

Bevin's comments about schools in JCPS that have failed "generation after generation" echoes the sentiment made by Kentucky's prior education commissioner Terry Holliday in 2013 when he derided the lack of progress at some JCPS schools as "academic genocide." (Holliday in later months applauded gains made at some of those schools.)

Kentucky's current education commissioner, Stephen Pruitt, is in the midst of a wide-ranging management review of JCPS that is expected to be released soon. That review was triggered by concerns about how the district conducts and documents physical restraints and seclusions of students, but is not limited to that topic.

The school board on Tuesday evening approved the safe haven resolution in a divided vote, with three of its seven members abstaining and four in support. The resolution says that JCPS will resist requests from federal immigration officials to share data or resources — unless compelled by a valid court order — that could help identify students or families who are potentially undocumented.

It states that JCPS employees, contractors, volunteers and others cannot disclose information about a student or family's immigration status to Immigration and Customs Enforcement without a valid court order or permission from a parent or guardian. And, among other things, it says immigration enforcement personnel can't be given access to JCPS campuses without the superintendent's review and approval.

The resolution lays out what has already been district policy and practice. Board member Lisa Willner on Tuesday stressed that the board is "not advocating for disobeying federal law, state law, local law."

Indeed, K-12 student information is already protected by federal and state privacy laws. In addition, public schools in the U.S. may not ask about the immigration or citizenship status of students to establish local residency, thanks largely to a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled that children are entitled to a free public education regardless of immigration status.

But board member Steph Horne abstained from the vote on the resolution Tuesday, saying she had concerns that passing such language could cause unnecessary problems.

"Setting up our board of education as an antagonist against our governor and president is a fight that is not in the greater interest of our students," Horne said. She added that one of the board's duties is to not take actions that could "put JCPS or students at risk of a cutoff of state (or) federal funds."

Also in Wednesday's radio interview, Bevin asked why JCPS was still busing children.

"Are we really helping these children by taking them from one community, putting them on a bus … to another community where arguably they should be getting a better education but frankly they may or may not be, and then pulling them out of there before they can participate in any kind of extracurricular activities …" Bevin said.

Bevin said such students "don’t actually belong to any community anywhere." He called them "educational nomads that are moving around on JCPS buses."

He called busing "an antiquated approach that frankly needs to be re-examined."

The Courier-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK