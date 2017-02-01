Gov. Bevin's ‘'fair chance'' order levels field for felon's looking for jobs

His "Fair Chance" Executive Order became law immediate upon signing Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin is looking to level the field for felon's searching for jobs.

His "Fair Chance" Executive Order became law immediately upon signing Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

The law only impacts those looking to apply for state jobs in Kentucky but for supporters of criminal justice reform, this decision is an important step.

Fair chance bans the box on state applications where a candidate must admit to being a convicted felon.

Governor Bevin insists that state hiring will still require background checks but this allows qualified candidates who may have committed a crime years ago to get beyond the first hurdle towards rebuilding their life.

Michael Hiser is a pardoned felon and family counselor who knows the struggle first hand.

The executive order goes into effect immediately. Governor Bevin says he's encouraging private employers to consider following the same example.

(© 2017 WHAS)