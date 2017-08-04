Gov. Bevin wins PVA reassessment case

LOUISVILLE, KY – A victory for Governor Matt Bevin in the battle over the value of his home in Anchorage and the land it is on.

The Jefferson County PVA has ruled in the Governor’s favor, saying the body overvalued the property.

The PVA had originally assessed Anchorage Place and the surrounding 19 acres at $2.9 million, but that figure is now reduced to $2.15 million after an appeal.

However, the land was broken up into separate parcels when Gov. Bevin purchased Anchorage Place and 10 acres for $1.6 million in March.

According to a breakdown of the assessment released to WHAS11 by Bevin’s attorney Mark Sommer, the PVA had overvalued the improvements made to the home by 210%.

After a tour of the grounds on Tuesday the PVA agreed that the home was worth $1 million, and the 10-acres it sat on was worth an additional $375,000.

Based on those assessments the total value of the home and property owned by Gov. Bevin is $1.39 million, which is about $210,000 less than the Kentucky Governor paid for the home.

