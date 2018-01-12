Gov. Bevin to make healthcare announcement Friday afternoon

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin is expected to make a health care announcement Friday afternoon, Jan. 12.
This comes just days after the Trump administration announced its plans to allow states to require Medicaid recipients to work.
It's anticipated Bevin will announce Kentucky's request to enter a waiver for the new requirements.
That news conference is at 1:30.
RELATED:
Kentucky confident Trump will approve Medicaid request
At public hearing, most oppose proposed Medicaid changes
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs