Gov. Bevin to make healthcare announcement Friday afternoon

Governor Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin is expected to make a health care announcement Friday afternoon, Jan. 12.

This comes just days after the Trump administration announced its plans to allow states to require Medicaid recipients to work.

It's anticipated Bevin will announce Kentucky's request to enter a waiver for the new requirements.

That news conference is at 1:30.

RELATED:

Kentucky confident Trump will approve Medicaid request

At public hearing, most oppose proposed Medicaid changes

© 2018 WHAS-TV