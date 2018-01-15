Gov. Bevin to deliver budget address

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 20: Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Ky.) speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will deliver his budget address presenting how he thinks the state should spend its money over the next two years.

In the past, the Bevin administration said the commonwealth needs an additional 700-million dollars for the state's pension system which could mean major cuts even to public education.

Instead of cuts tax increases could be an option.

The Governor will formally release his budget proposal at the State Capital beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

© 2018 WHAS-TV