Gov. Bevin responds to backlash over abortion bills

Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Approved and awaiting a signature from Governor Matt Bevin.



“I personally believe that it's inappropriate to kill human beings that are innocent. And it's hard for me to imagine a scenario when someone could tell me that killing innocent human beings is a good thing,” Governor Matt Bevin said.



Kentucky’s governor says the ACLU should not get involved in the state's abortion laws.



“This is the kind of games that they're playing. They really don't have any business meddling in our state in this way yet this is America and this is the right that they have,” Governor Bevin said.



Two abortion bills have passed in the Kentucky legislature. One says that women must have an ultrasound before they get an abortion. The doctor has to describe what is in the picture and if possible, listen to the heartbeat. The ACLU has asked for an injunction in federal court that would stop that part of the law from being enforced.



“Bills like this do nothing for women’s health. The conversations with the provider and the patients are already happening. Ultrasounds are already happening. It’s condescending to the medical community to say that this isn’t there,” an ACLU representative said.



Despite the lawsuit, Governor Matt Bevin is expected to sign the bill into law.



“That's what they do, that’s what liberals always do when they don't like something, they sue,” Governor Bevin said.



Governor Bevin also supports the second abortion bill passed by the legislature that bans women from having an abortion 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The only exception would be if a woman's life is at risk.



“Even if one does not believe this is a human life at this point, this is a life that could live outside the womb at this point, it's on that we know feels pain and I feel that it's only appropriate that we would pass this law in the state and the vast majority of Kentuckians feel the exact same way,” Governor Bevin said.



But the ACLU is not going down without a fight. They say both bills are simply another way of trying to shame women from having abortions.



“We’re not going anywhere after today or tomorrow or the next 100 years. We are resolved in our struggle for our reproductive autonomy. We’re not going anywhere,” an ACLU representative said.

The ultra sound portion does not exclude women who've been raped or cases of incest or concerns over mental health.