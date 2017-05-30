Gov. Bevin reacts to Waterfront Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin celebrated good economic news at Churchill Downs Inc. Tuesday but, with many minds focused on the Waterfront Park shooting, he was forced again to field questions about the seemingly unending violence in Louisville and his promise last week to announce a plan for peace.



“This is the outgrowth of a community that has lost confidence in itself”, said Governor Bevin, “that has lost respect for itself, it has lost an ability to appreciate the interconnectedness of itself and an action here creating a reaction there that has a devastating effect. This has to be addressed and so this is why I'm getting involved. I would prefer not to be, I really would, but it's something that requires my involvement."



The Governor has a 10:30 a.m. meeting planned for Thursday morning at West Middle School.

He says he wants to meet with community religious leaders but there are no cameras allowed in an effort to prevent the moment from turning into a political event or allow grandstanding.



The mother of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs, the boy killed in his home by a stray bullet, said she wants a seat in that meeting. Tuesday, as he explained his reasoning behind asking religious leaders to attend, the Governor repeated an invitation he said he extended when meeting with the mother last week at her child's visitation.



“I'm looking for leaders”, the Governor explained. “I'm looking for people in the faith-based community in particular who are leaders, recognized leaders, not just a designated assistant of somebody, but I want the senior pastors and senior leaders of our community. Not only Louisville but of this state. Those are the people that I'm looking to have this conversation with because it is their level of involvement that is going to be needed.”



He did not release details of his plan only calling it "simple" and something we might even find "boring" but 100-percent volitional and an apolitical solution to the violence.

