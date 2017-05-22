Gov. Bevin plans to take action after shooting death of 7-year-old

MAY 22, 2017; Michesha Norment holds photos of her son Dequante Hobbs Jr., who was hit by a stray bullet and killed in the Russell neighborhood on May 21, 2017. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Mayor Greg Fischer are speaking out following the shooting death of a 7-year-old in the Russell neighborhood Sunday.

Governor Bevin says he plans to hold a news conference unveiling a plan against violence.

While details are unknown, he says it isn’t about politics.

“I’m gonna call on you. I have a solution that has nothing to do with politics, has nothing to do with spending more money, it has nothing to do with more police on the streets. It has everything to do with engaging you as members of our communities,” he said.

Mayor Greg Fischer added “We should never accept something like this. There’s gun violence all over this country, any of it is horrendous when it takes a life. When it takes a 7-year-old young boy’s life like this when he’s just sitting, playing in his out because some guys on the street don’t know how to settle a difference, whatever may be. It’s a sad day for this city and country.

Dequante Hobbs Jr. was shot while he was inside of a home in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Police say Dequante had just been eating and playing on his tablet when he was struck by the stray bullet after an altercation at a neighboring home.

Police say those who were involved in the dispute are cooperating with investigators.

© 2017 WHAS-TV