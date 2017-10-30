Gov. Bevin ordered to pay Planned Parenthood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A federal judge has ordered Governor Matt Bevin’s administration to reimburse Planned Parenthood in an ongoing legal fight.

Bevin’s office must pay legal fees and travel expenses after no one from the governor’s office showed up for a deposition in August.

This comes after the ongoing battle between Bevin and Planned Parenthood’s effort to get a license for abortions here in Louisville.

Planned Parenthood must submit a list of expenses by Nov. 21.

Bevin’s office says it plans to appeal.

