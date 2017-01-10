Gov. Bevin faces off with ACLU over abortion

Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Governor Bevin is taking new aim at the U of L board of trustees.

In an interview, the governor claimed the board rode over years of scandal and embezzlement and accused them of only holding their positions on the board to get good basketball tickets.

The Kentucky Supreme Court is now stepping in after the state legislature passed a bill giving Bevin the power to appoint a new, 10-member board.

Board President Larry Benz did not want to comment.