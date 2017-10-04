Gov. Bevin encourages students to take part in Bring Your Bible to School Day

Matt Bevin (Photo: via Matt Bevin's official Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is urging students to bring their bibles to school on October 5.

He says this student-led initiative, Bring Your Bible to School Day, has been happening for a few years now.

“I love the idea that young people are bringing their bible to school,” Bevin said, in a video, he released to his official Facebook page.

He also said biblical principles are the kinds of things we should be celebrating with the fragmentation of today’s society.

