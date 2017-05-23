Gov. Bevin defends media policy

(Photo: Governor Matt Bevin, Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin continues to bypass news outlets and use social platforms to talk to voters and attack the media.

According to a report by the Courier-Journal, Bevin’s current media policy is to ignore reporters and control the message.

It’s the serious journalists, the people that actually care about Kentucky, that show that the evidence being the things that they cover – celebrating the successes, challenging where challenge is due. We need good discourse. We shouldn’t all agree on everything and here’s where I don’t agree with the whiners that complain about their lack of access,” Governor Bevin said via Facebook.

The Courier-Journal talked to reporters like Joe Sonka of Insider Louisville who says he hasn’t had a response from the governor’s communications team for months – more than 45 questions unanswered since February.

The report said major news media operations have been shut out while smaller ones do hear back from the governor’s team.

