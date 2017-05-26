Gov. Bevin addresses concerns over recent home purchase

Governor Matt Bevin speaks during a press conference in 2016.(Photo: By Michael Clevenger, The Courier-Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin Friday addressed concerns over the Anchorage mansion he and his family are currently living in.

According to our news partners at the Courier-Journal, a watchdog group called Common Cause Kentucky filed an ethics complaint regarding Bevin moving to the home in Anchorage.

According to the Courier, the complaint alleges Bevin violated state government ethics code by using his office for personal gain.

Recent reports showed the governor is living in a home in Anchorage that sold for a million dollars less than it sold for a few years ago.

The reports say the home was once owned by a man, Neal Ramsey, who Bevin appointed to the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board.

“You all talk about pay to play, he got rewarded with a seat on the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board--really you think that’s a lottery pick does any of you want to sit on the worst funded pension system in the state that has been ignored for year after year after year after year? It’s nonsense, you all are so breathlessly misinformed about things, trying to vilify people, make scapegoats of people in a complete abdication of responsibility,” Governor Bevin said during a speech.

Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear says someone has to investigate the purchase of the estate.

Beshear has asked the Executive Branch Ethics Commission if his office is the appropriate agency to look into the matter.



© 2017 WHAS-TV