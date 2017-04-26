Google Fiber preparing to begin construction in Louisville

Google Fiber (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) — Mayor Fischer cheered today’s news that Google Fiber will soon begin construction in Louisville.

“Many have eagerly waited to hear these words: Google Fiber is coming to Louisville,” Mayor Fischer said. “This next step toward bringing Google Fiber’s super-fast internet network to Louisville demonstrates our city’s commitment to the type of forward-looking innovation that creates opportunities for businesses and families.”

Google Fiber expects to soon file its first permit to building its network in Louisville, the company said today.

The network construction will be done in phases, which will allow a more efficient build and reduce disruption.

Google Fiber’s initial build out will focus on a handful of communities and neighborhoods.

Google Fiber plans to test innovative new ways to deploy super-fast Internet, such as the microtrenching technique already approved by the city. Google Fiber is also working on advancing wireless capabilities that would connect communities even faster.

The company will release details of its service in Louisville at a later date. Residents can sign up for notifications about Google Fiber’s progress at google.com/fiber/louisville.

Google Fiber today described Mayor Fischer, the Metro Council and the Jefferson County League of Cities as valued partners for its support of Google Fiber’s efforts to come to Louisville, including for the support of the One Touch Make Ready policy.

“Louisville is officially joining a who’s who of cities that are focused on building strong economies for today and for the future,” Mayor Fischer said. “I’m eager to see the positive transformation this brings for our city’s businesses and families for years to come.”

Metro Council President David Yates said: "Google Fiber's commitment to constructing a gigabit fiber optic network in Louisville is exciting for both our people and businesses. The infrastructure will provide a platform for further economic development and technological investment into our community. The welcome increase in competition for both television and internet will improve the quality and cost of these services throughout our city, positively impacting every customer in this market. Our city has invested much in bringing Google Fiber from Silicon Valley to the Ohio Valley. We are excited to begin seeing the return on that investment for our citizens."

Councilman Kevin Kramer added: “I thank Google for making the decision to invest in Louisville. We have worked hard to express our interest as a city, and believe this expansion will aid the many families, businesses, and organizations who yearn for speedy and reliable access to the internet.”

Councilman Bill Hollander said: “High speed internet is a necessity for any growing city and today's announcement is another step toward more jobs and economic growth. Mayor Fischer's pursuit of Google Fiber, with the support of Metro Council and our suburban cities, has already led to more competition, which means better service and pricing for our entire community. I look forward to more of both.”



