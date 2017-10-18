Google Fiber now offered in parts of Louisville

Google Fiber (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's official, you can now sign up for Google Fiber if you live in certain spots around Louisville.

Neighbors in Portland, Newburgh, or Strathmore are eligible for the service as of Wednesday morning.

Mayor Greg Fischer and the company made that announcement at Portland's Neighborhood House.

Google just started construction on its high-speed internet five months ago.

Leaders say that's the fastest it's ever rolled out its system in a city.

"We really think about Google Fiber as being fairer, faster, and kinder,” Ashley Kroh, with Google Fiber said. “We look at providing really fast internet speeds. There are no contracts. There are no data caps. We want to make sure you're able to use the internet that we give you.”

The fiber plans range from $50 to $70 a month depending on the speed you select. To sign up, you just need to schedule an appointment on the service's website.

