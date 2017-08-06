Google Fiber is hiring for its Louisville team

Screenshot: fiber.google.com

It looks like Google Fiber is expanding its Louisville team in the midst of its Fiber deployment.

This week, the company posted ads for two management jobs on its website, in an apparent move to start building its Louisville-area sales and operations team.

After several years of uncertainty, Google Fiber officially announced its intention to come to the Louisville market this spring. With that announcement, the company said it would use newly discovered means of deployment to bring the ultra high-speed internet service to the market more quickly than in other markets.

After the April announcement, the company started deploying its fiber in the Portland neighborhood in June.

The jobs will be under Google's Access division, which includes Google Fiber.

The Access subsidiary of Google, which falls under the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) umbrella, has been deploying fiber through micro-trenching and other updated means in Louisville since the beginning of the summer.

Now the company is starting to build its local team.

Google Fiber is seeking a Louisville sales strategy and operations manager and a Louisville field operations manager.

The sales strategy and operations manager will be in charge of hiring and leading a local team to "deliver on strategy" and will work with small- and medium-sized businesses in the area, according to the ad posted on Google Careers.

The field operations manager will "help build, develop and own the execution of the market-level residential and small-business acquisition and engagement strategy" for fiber in Louisville.

Both positions are part of the company's larger Sales and Business Operations team, which Google says "is charged with launching and running the business side of the operation in each of our Google Fiber markets."

Google Fiber declined to make a statement on the hiring, but a spokesperson confirmed that the company is ramping up its local team.

Bridgett Weaver covers technology, banking, entrepreneurs and retail.

Louisville Business First