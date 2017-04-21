Golden Knights set to kick off air show

(Photo: salute.org)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The U.S. Army's Golden Knights will open the air show today if everything goes as planned.

The Golden Knights got their start in 1959 and travel around the country performing parachute demonstrations.

The team was organized to compete in the new sport of skydiving. Soldiers from different military units formed the Strategic Army Command Parachute Team and by 1962, the team earned the nickname the "Golden Knights."

"Golden" signified the gold medals the team had won while "Knights" referred to the team's goal of conquering the skies.

The Golden Knights have conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries.

The team has earned the U.S. Army more than 2,000 gold medals in national and international competition. Team members have also broken 348 world records.

The Golden Knights are one of only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams. The other two are the U.S Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Golden Knights have 95 men and women on their team and use five dedicated aircraft to perform at more than 100 events per year.

As you've probably guessed, it isn't easy to become Golden Knight. Tryouts are held each year from September through October. Candidates have to show they've performed a minimum of 100 military or civilian free-fall jumps.

The parachute jumpers get all of the attention, but The Golden Knights Aviation Team, known as Team Six makes sure everyone gets airborne.

Team six members must be willing to take on a four-year assignment including a 60-day training phase every winter.

