GOLDEN ALERT: La Grange police looking for missing 54-year-old woman

Alyson Ziegler

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The La Grange Police Department is looking for a 54-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 7.

Police said Alyson Ziegler, 54, suffers from Schizophrenia. She is 5’4” and weighs 125 pounds.

She was reported missing to police on Sept. 14 by a family member.

If you locate Ziegler or have any information please contact the La Grange Police Department at 502-225-0444 or 911.

© 2017 WHAS-TV