Golden Alert issued for William King, 82

(Photo: King family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A golden alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man last seen in the vicinity of 3742 Taylorsville Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

William King is 5’11”, approximately 172 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue pullover and dark pants.

King was driving a dark green 2001 Toyota Camry with a Kentucky license plate numbered “313 EEF.”

King may have a memory or mental impairment and is known to frequent auto parts and home improvement stores.

Anyone with information regarding William King’s whereabouts should call 911.

