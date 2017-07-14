Golden Alert issued for missing man last seen in PRP

Melvin Lewis Shaw, Jr.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Golden Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man on Friday, July 14.

MetroSafe says Melvin Lewis Shaw, Jr. was last seen in the vicinity of 9808 Brooks Bend Road at noon on July 14. Brooks Bend Road is in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

Shaw is 5’10”, 180 pounds, and has brown eyes. He has white hair that sits above the ear. Shaw does have a tattoo on the left and right arms. MetroSafe says it is not known what he was wearing at the last time he was seen.

He is likely driving a blue Hyundai Tucson Hatchback that has four doors.

MetroSafe says Shaw may have memory or mental impairment.

Anyone who has information or has seen this person is asked to call 911.



